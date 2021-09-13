Months ago, Starbucks confirmed a new location would be opening in Tyler this summer. That location on Old Jacksonville Highway is now open and ready to serve coffee-lovers in East Texas.
“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we opened a new location at 5868 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler,” said a Starbucks spokesperson to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
The new location features a drive-thru and nitro cold brew taps and is located next to Which Wich and the Pet Supplies Plus store on Old Jacksonville Highway Suite 100.