Months ago, Starbucks confirmed a new location would be opening in Tyler this summer. That location on Old Jacksonville Highway is now open and ready to serve coffee-lovers in East Texas. 

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we opened a new location at 5868 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler,” said a Starbucks spokesperson to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. 

The new location features a drive-thru and nitro cold brew taps and is located next to Which Wich and the Pet Supplies Plus store on Old Jacksonville Highway Suite 100.

 
 

Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist

Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and features. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January of 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com