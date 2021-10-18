Texas Monthly’s every-four-years ranking of the state's 50 best barbecue joints is out, and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q is again on the list.
This year's ranking was made possible by 32 Texas Monthly editorial staff members and three freelancers who visited 411 barbecue establishments during spring and summer, according to Texas Monthly.
Stanley’s, opened in 1960 by J.D. Stanley, claims to be the oldest mom-and-pop barbeque restaurant in Tyler. Nick and Jen Pencis took over in 2006 and have worked to keep Stanly’s old recipes and methods alive while adding their own special touch.
Pitmasters Spencer Carl and Nick Pencis’s method for their famous barbecue is cooking it with pecan and post oak on offset and wood-fired rotisserie smokers. Some of Pencis’s great smoked meats are the mother clucker smoked chicken sandwich and the baby back ribs, according to Texas Monthly.
Stanley's Barbecue also has two bars with a wide selection of beers, whiskey, bourbon and other drinks and often has live music to keep the entertainment flowing, according to Stanley's Barbeque.
"Be Kind and Have Fun" is the motto of Stanley's Barbeque, which can certainly be seen through all of the staff and the lively atmosphere, according to Texas Monthly.