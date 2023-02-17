Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue to Hold Mardi Gras Second Line Parade

Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue will be holding its second-annual Second Line Parade and Mardi Gras Party on Tuesday (also known as Fat Tuesday or as celebrated with Stanley’s famous sandwich: Shrove’s Day) at 6 p.m. from the Downtown Tyler Square to Stanley’s Famous Pit BBQ.
The march from the downtown Tyler square to Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue will be led by a New Orleans-style brass band called Mississippi Bastard Project (aka Revelers Hall Band).
The city of Tyler will provide shuttles from Stanley’s to the start of the parade. Parade-goers can park at Stanley's and ride the shuttle from 5:25 to 5:55 p.m. The shuttle pick-up is at Oakland Avenue at the top of the stairs to the rear entrance.
To accommodate everyone, please don't wait for the last shuttle. Organizers encourage participants to get to the square early and support other local businesses.
The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. sharp with an escort by the Tyler Police Department. This is a family-friendly event, and children are welcome to participate.
What is a second-line parade?
The Second Line is a tradition organized by Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs (SAPCs) in New Orleans, Louisiana. The "mainline" or "first line" is the main section of the parade, with the members of the SAPC leading with the brass band. The Second Line consists of people who follow the band to enjoy the music, dance, and engage in "community." The Second Line's participants dance and walk along in a free-form style. Exuberant dancing in the streets and sidewalks is part of the second-line experience.
Stanley's is the oldest BBQ joint in Tyler, serving up award-winning, pecan-smoked, East Texas-style pit barbecue for 62 years.