Brightly colored pinwheels decorate the front lawn of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, showing support of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
Pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse awareness and prevention, so by making a garden of them in front of the advocacy center, people who drive by will hopefully ask, "I wonder what's going on there?" said Emily Taylor, communications manager.
“We love that our staff gets to come together and just take a moment to stop and remember why we do what we do, why it's so important and how we can stand in the gap for these kids and make sure even the smallest voice in our community is heard,” Taylor said. “That's what’s most important to us.”
Children who are referred to the advocacy center have experienced sexual abuse, severe physical abuse or witnessed a violent crime in the community, according to the nonprofit organization.
In 2021, a record 1,116 children went to the advocacy center to tell their stories of abuse and find help, according to the organization.
In Smith County, one of every 56 children come into the advocacy center as a reported victim of child abuse, according to the organization.
For Taylor, advocating for children has been a passion since she learned about the advocacy center in college.
“I just think the work they do is so crucial for the kids in our community because the kids are our future,” she said.
The advocacy center provides children with medical services, therapy, a safe place to share their experience and more, Taylor said. The people at the organization aim to take care of the children and their families and help heal and get them back to “being a kid again,” she said.
“A lot of people think that our center might be a really sad place because of some of the stories that we hear when the kids come in and tell us what's going on with them, but really we want it to be a happy place because when kids come through our door, it means they are getting help,” Taylor said.
More children can be rescued from abusive situations through educating community members about child abuse, how to prevent and recognize signs of it, how to report it and what the advocacy center offers, Taylor said.
“The more that we can educate adults, the more kids we can help save,” she said. “This month is a great way for us to just ramp up our awareness and help people know what we do and why it's so important in the community.”
The Children's Advocacy Center of East Texas is at 2210 Frankston Highway in Tyler.
To learn more about the advocacy center and Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, visit cacsmithcounty.org .