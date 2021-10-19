Music, dancing, burning incense and people dressed in purple filled the street near St. Peter Claver Catholic Church Sunday as hundreds walked in the church's first Señor de Los Milagros (Lord of Miracles) celebration procession.
Lord of Miracles, which is one of the oldest Catholic traditions in Peru, is celebrated annually in October with a procession in which the image of the crucified Jesus Christ is carried.
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church Pastor Father Luis Larrea said Sunday was the first time for a Lord of Miracles celebration to be held at St. Peter, within the Diocese of Tyler and in East Texas.
Larrea said he's seen the celebration happen outside of Peru, including in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Miami and other places in the United States.
It's beautiful to bring the procession to Tyler and East Texas, he said.
"This is the first time and we’re going to do it every year in October," Larrea said. "It’s a Catholic celebration but anybody that believes in Jesus Christ is welcome."
Dancers came from Dallas to perform traditional Mexican dances for the procession, he said.
Several participants wore purple during the celebration because it's a color of penance, Larrea explained.
Larrea said the procession continued for six or seven blocks near the church. St. Peter Claver leaders and the congregation planned the celebration since February.