Shoes and hygiene items are needed for 500 children enrolled in schools across in East Texas.
Christian radio station KVNE has partnered with St. Paul Children’s Services in Tyler to collect items that will prepare children for the upcoming school year, especially for families that cannot afford items like new shoes for multiple children.
“Even though we don’t know exactly when school will start this year, it does not minimize the need in our community,” Lexi Trimble, development director for St. Paul Children’s Services in Tyler, said.
St. Paul Children’s Services in Tyler has an annual program called Khakis for Kids that helps families in need obtain school uniform vouches, new shoes, socks and underwear.
Families can use the clothing vouchers to pick out uniforms or specific shirts required by some area schools. In addition to supplying children with have clean clothes, they will also have hygiene products. Each child will receive a kit containing hand sanitizer, travel-size soap, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner. St. Paul’s is in need of approximately 300 more donations of these kits.
Because of COVID-19, people wishing to make shoe donations can participate in a virtual shoe drive by logging on to stpaulchildren.org/virtual-shoes/ to make a $20 donation for children’s shoes.
“The goal is for students to feel confident on the first day of school, and to not feel set apart,” Trimble said.
Donations will be accepted through Aug. 8. Drop-off boxes for shoes are located at St. Paul’s and the KVNE office. Shoes must be new and closed-toe style.
Twitter: @TMT_Sarah