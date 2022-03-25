Women walked the runway Friday showing off clothing inspired by springtime in Paris during an event to raise funds for the Salvation Army of Tyler.
At this year's Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Spring Fashion Show, attendees were taken on a tour through the City of Lights. Each outfit modeled was put together with Paris landmarks in mind, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum.
Norma Taylor, the event co-chair, said the fashion show has been held for more than 20 years.
Because of COVID-19, Friday's show was the first one in three years, and "it’s a fun way of raising money for the (Salvation) Army,” said Women’s Auxiliary President Madeline Parker.
She added that the auxiliary was excited to have sold 225 tickets to the event at the Tyler Salvation Army community center/gym.
A large part of the event is the women who volunteer to model clothing that has been donated to the Salvation Army, Taylor said. All of the clothing and other items displayed at the fashion show are for sale.
“All of the clothing are things that have been donated to us, so it's not like it's from a store — it's things that people donated, and now we’re making good use of it,” Parker said.
Models showed shirts, dresses, pants, shoes, jewelry, bags and more.
All proceeds raised at the event go to the Salvation Army of Tyler to help the nonprofit organization fund its shelter, church programs, meal programs and more.
“The auxiliary is an organization that is actually an extension of the Salvation Army,” Taylor said. “Our main goal is to raise funds to support all the good programs that the Salvation Army does for the community.”
Salvation Army Capt. Michelle Walker said, on average, the Women’s Auxiliary raises $1,000 each year for the organization through different events. The Spring Fashion Show is one of the bigger ones held, she added.
More than 300 women are part of the Women’s Auxiliary, Walker said.
Each helps raise funds for essential Salvation Army programs, and “we truly, truly appreciate them and all the hard work that they do,” she added.