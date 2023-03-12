Unique finds was the name of the game at the Spring Pop Up event at Hinds Fine Art Gallery in downtown Tyler.
The monthly pop up market, through Pop Up Tyler, filled the art gallery with over 50 local vendors, from hand-crafted artisan goods to the latest runway styles.
“We basically have a little bit of everything,” said Kristie McDonald, event organizer.
The artsy vendors are usually hustling at the Square but the unpredictability of Texas weather moved them indoors.
“It has been a big hit,” said Diane Reis, secretary of the Palette of Roses League. “This is only our second time here at the art gallery… it seems the vendors love it.”
As spacious as Hinds Fine Art Gallery is, there’s still some spacing issues for vendors.
“We usually would have live music and the vendors are a little more spread out,” McDonald said.
“I know most of the vendors like outside but I think this is a good location too,” said Syreeta Johnson of Syreeta’s Precious Gems. “The owner is very welcoming to all the vendors.”
With the local art, baked goods, creatives, artisans and boutique shops, there is no shortage of eye-catching oncepts.
Johnson, who creates anywhere from copper bracelets to aluminum earrings, enjoys getting to know the locals and other vendors, no matter what.
“It’s great seeing how vendors help each other out,” she said. “I love doing these events and selling my products.”
Mileah Lorenz, a realism portrait artist, and has been doing art her whole life, uses events like these to network and garner more business for herself.
“It’s been less than a year since I’ve started working as a business, on commission,” she said.
Depending on the canvas size and the number of subjects, Lorenz can take about a month to get a project completed.
Other vendors, like Ashley Richards of Beadin’ Me Crazy & Crafts took some time before coming into her craft.
“I was still finding myself through crafting… trying to figure out how I wanted to make things,” Richards said.
Now six months into her business, from jewelry to keychains to melted Crayons, Richards says it has been successful.
“The vendors are the reason we’re here,” McDonald said. “We always have such a great group of vendors, a good quality group of people.”
“We build businesses to build the community. We are very lucky to have the vendors that we do.”
The next Pop Up event will feature an egg hunt on March 18 in the Square.