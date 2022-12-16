This handsome guy’s name is Teddy. He’s an active 9-year-old miniature pincher who is available for adoption at the Pets Fur People in Tyler. Teddy loves to go for rides in the car and is leash trained. Mr. Teddy weighs 10 pounds and is fully vetted. Best of all, Teddy is house trained. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Teddy call 903-597-2471 or check Pets Fur People’s website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.