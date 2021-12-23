When BreAnn Besnon was only 7 years old, doctors found a tumor in her brain. Five surgeries later and after showing caregivers she had the will to live, BreAnn now visits local hospitals to give out teddy bears, sharing her message that has bigger purpose.
During her time in the hospital, BreAnn received 25 teddy bears.
The stuffed animals gave her comfort and emotional support, but when her mother Jeri Ann Summerville had surgery, BreAnn noticed her mother didn’t get any stuffed animals.
It was that moment BreAnn decided to create a charity, Bre's Bears, where she made it her mission to deliver teddy bears to adults so they feel the same support she once did. Since 2017, her charity has brought joy to hundreds of hospitalized patients.
"She's spreading the love of God one by one at a time," Summerville said.
BreAnn explained why she continues her mission, no matter what comes her way.
"Because of COVID, some people don't have anyone to come see them because they don't let most people in. Some people just want that comfort and that love because some of their family might be gone or some people don't come up and see them anymore," BreAnn said.
Now 12 years old and healthy, she’s found a way to help others that were once in the same position was in.
"When I was in the hospital, I had to keep a smile on my face, even through five surgeries and everything else... I was stuck in the hospital on a holiday," she said. "It really made me sad."
BreAnn's tumor was discovered after she came down with a fever after her head had swelled, she said.
"I thought I was going to lose her," Summerville said. "People came in bringing her gifts, bringing her donations, and to see the smile on her face and the uplifting, that's what encouraged her to do this."
Benson said she doesn't admit it very much, but she was scared. BreAnn said each stuffed animal she received during her difficult treatments is what kept her going.
Thursday, BreAnn and her mother arrived at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital to deliver eight bags carrying a total of 225 bears.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been a few changes to BreAnn's charity. Since the outbreak of the virus, she no longer can visit each patient's room to personally deliver a bear, so she now delivers a bag of bears to each nurse station at the hospital.
She has also switched to receiving monetary donations instead of accepting donations of bears herself to ensure each bear is clean and sanitized. Each one is bagged individually.
"I shed a few tears because of the fact that it lit me up during the holidays to see everyone smiling, enjoying the bears, but I still do it because it lightens everybody else's spirits," she said.
She recalled one of her first bear deliveries in the first year of her charity. Upon gifting the bear, the patient began to cry because his dog, who had just passed away, resembled the bear BreAnn gifted him. She said she saw it provide emotional support to the patient.
"It really makes me happy to see the support it gives them," BreAnn said.
BreAnn said she sees her charity growing and was surprised to learn she got a donation from England last year. She hopes to deliver bears with other across different states.
Summerville said Bre's Bears visits local hospitals, including UT Health East Texas. She said the goal is to cover Tyler and begin to branch out.