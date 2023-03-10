Mackey
Buy Now

Mackey is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. This handsome guy weighs pounds 45 pounds and is fully vetted. Mackey looks like a hound and Doberman mix and would thrive as a member of an active family. He loves the companionship of other dogs. Mackey will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Mackey, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 Pets Fur People

Mackey is available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. This handsome guy weighs pounds 45 pounds and is fully vetted. Mackey looks like a hound and Doberman mix and would thrive as a member of an active family. He loves the companionship of other dogs. Mackey will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Mackey, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday  - closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed