The Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee will host its annual walking history tour, Spirits of Oakwood, through the historic Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee was formed in 1997 to work with the city and Parks Department to help maintain and improve the cemetery which is designated as a Texas Historic Cemetery.
The event, which began in 2005, was canceled last year and pushed back this year due to COVID-19. The tour normally happens in the spring during the Azalea Trail time.
For the unique event, committee members select eight individuals buried at the cemetery and research their life. If family is available, a committee member will reach out to them and sometimes they will portray their ancestor. Otherwise, a group of historians will stand at the grave site in period dress and bring that person to life, telling their life story.
The annual event is a way to raise funds for general improvements such as repair of damaged markers, cleaning the markers, purchasing and installing a kiosk, installing a self-guided walking tour and working to locate markers under the surface in Section 8 of the cemetery.
Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee member and event coordinator Rhonda Reagan said the cemetery is rich with history and this event was a great way to share that with the community.
“Oakwood is Tyler’s first cemetery with the oldest grave being from 1854. Over 2,000 marked graves give us a wide variety of stories and history to tell,” said Reagan. “Our committee is dedicated to sharing Tyler, Smith County, state and national history through the stories at Oakwood. We firmly believe that if this history is not told and shared, it is lost.”
“Tyler should be proud of this beautiful, majestic old cemetery. Our hope is through this tour others will come to know the cemetery better, learn about our history and hopefully help us preserve it,” she continued.
Oakwood Cemetery is located at the intersection of North Palace Avenue and West Oakwood Street. Tours begin at 1 p.m. with tours starting every ten minutes. The last tour will begin at 4:30 pm.
Entry fee is $10 per person. Children under 12 years old enter free of charge. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, call the Oakwood Restoration Committee at 903-316-2201 or visit www.OakwoodCemeteryTyler.com.