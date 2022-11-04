Now on display in the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville is an exhibit of the post cards sent by the Imperial Japanese Army to the parents of Jess Willard (JW) Durham of Jacksonville, Texas updating them on his Prisoner of War (POW) experience during World War II. Following is a summary of his history as researched and prepared by John Taylor, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vanishing Texana Museum.
JW was born in Troup, Texas to Lonnie and Lille Durham on August 11, 1916. He attended Jacksonville High School as a ninth grader for a year, leaving school as the effects of the Great Depression of 1929 swept the nation. We don’t know exactly what he did after leaving school, but it is thought he worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps in New Mexico or Arizona.
Seeking a more stable employer, he joined the United States Army and was inducted into the service on March 18, 1941 assigned to Fort Knox, KY for basic training. Later he was stationed at Fort Polk, LA with the 753rd Tank Battalion where he was trained as a Radio Operator. A new assignment shows he arrived in Honolulu, HI on November 2, 1941, slightly more than a month before the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor. From there he was shipped to the Philippines to train radio operators with C Company of the 192nd Tank Battalion. He could not know that at this time, Japanese fishing boats were dropping buoys in a straight line pointing to Manila for their fighter planes to follow on the day of their attack.
On December 8, 1941, just 10 hours after their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, fifty-four bombers and fighters attacked Clark Airfield on Luzon wiping out the base and all planes parked there. After the war, JW told his grandson, Kenny Durham, that event was the most terrifying moment of the war for him. He could not know that the Japanese Army had already landed and secured Bataan Island. At this time, the curtain went down on the whereabouts and health of PFC. JW Durham.
Obviously, his family was distraught and requested information from the War Department and other agencies. On February 3, 1942, less than two months after the invasion, Representative Nat Patton of the 71st District sent a telegram to Mrs. L.L. Durham in Jacksonville stating that, “War Department files do not show your son, Jess W. Durham, stationed in the Philippine Islands, to be on a casualty list and therefore can be presumed to be alive and well.” For the next 24 months the Durham family would not know if he was alive, dead, wounded, or a POW.
Two years passed before the Durham’s are notified that their son was alive and in a Japanese POW camp. Slowly, more information arrives through official communications from the enemy. On post cards mailed directly to his parents come some crumbs of information. Short spaces on the forms are checked about his health, with a space to advise of his location. Following that are a few typed lines meant to reassure his parents. On one post card he notes that he had seen “one of the Tarrant boys of Mount Selman recently,” and that he was OK. In October, 1945 he extends Christmas and New Year’s greetings and that he was in fair health. One note states that he had received a “comfort package” from home. Although his parents were happy to received news that he was still alive, the cards do not begin to describe the horrors he endured at the hands of his capturers.
Initially, it was believed JW was captured early in December, 1941, but it turned out that did not happen. Forming up with other US and Filipino soldiers, JW resisted for several months waiting for reinforcements that would never come. On April 9, 1942, US Army General Edward P. King (1884 – 1958), stationed on Bataan Island, without food or medical supplies and having only 25% of his troops able to resist, surrendered his flag. This force of 75,000 American and Filipino men was the largest surrender of US forces in our history. JW was one of those soldiers.
JW, along with an unknown number of survivors of the Death March, were later packed a hundred at a time into railroad cars designed to hold about 8 cows. These freight cars were destined for a new camp, Camp Cabanatuan. Prisoners were divided into groups of ten. The Blood Brother Rule was that if one member of your group escaped, the other nine would be executed. JW’s diet consisted of mostly rice and almost never any form of meat. It is no surprise that after the war, JW would never again eat rice nor would he knowingly purchase a Japanese product.
Although he could not know it, the atomic bombs dropped on Japan on August 6th and 9th, effectively ended the war for most. On August 15th, the POWs in JW’s Kyushu POW camp were told not to work anymore. Camp prison guards begin to systematically disappear. On August 20th a US B-29 bomber dropped supplies into the center of the camp. An American liberation team finally arrived on September 12th, ten days after the formal surrender of Japan aboard the USS Missouri battleship.
JW sails back to the Philippines aboard the USS San Juan where he probably received medical assistance and lots of food. Finally, he boards the USS Tyron and arrived in San Francisco on October 24, 1945. Jess Willard Durham is officially discharged from the US Army on May 14, 1946 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Now Corporal Durham, JW returns to Jacksonville where he will spend the rest of his life. He marries Annie Laurie Bearden (1918-2011), a first cousin to former mayor J.D. Bearden, and has two sons, Kenneth and Gene.
Willard did relate to his son, Gene, that he served 1,249 days as a POW, lost 60 pounds, and arrived back in the US weighing only 94 pounds. He told his son that he ate so much fresh bread upon arrival in California that he thought he might die from that! He also told his son that wherever he was forced to work, he and the other prisoners were constantly sabotaging equipment and doing other acts of resistance to the enemy.
