The SPCA of East Texas won $5,000 in grant funding this week to add exercise equipment and other improvements to its 8-acre dog park.
Through PetSafe’s Bark for Your Park online contest, the local SPCA's Bossart Bark Park was named among four other winners for the $5,000 grant that funds park improvements and maintenance.
Online voting for the funds concluded on Tuesday, and Bossart Bark Park was the only dog park in Texas to be among the finalists.
Features at the park, which opened in 2018, include large, separately fenced areas for large and small dogs, along with benches, dog and human drinking fountains, a large pond, and shade pavilions.
While the vote was ongoing, the SPCA said feedback from visitors has shown support for the addition of canine agility equipment.
“Park visitors felt this equipment would add additional activities to provide exercise and enrichment for their dogs,” the SPCA said. “The equipment planned includes a course made up of above-ground tunnels, hoops, weave poles, jumps, and walkways.”
The park, located off Grande Boulevard between Highway 155 and Old Jacksonville in Tyler, has both a small and large dog area for visitor safety, pet-friendly water fountains, comfortable bench seating for pet owners to supervise their pets while playing and plenty of parking.
By 2022, the local SPCA is moving all operations including rescue, intake and re-homing, adoption, transport, a dog and cat sanctuary and the low-cost high volume spay/neuter clinic Snippet to the Bossart Bark Park.