On the last afternoon of 2022, SPCA of East Texas held a fundraiser that helped benefit the nonprofit organization.
The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop was hosted at the SPCA's very own Bossart Bark Park in Tyler, an 8-acre community park open daily from dawn to dusk allowing pet owners the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors with their pets.
Nora, an SPCA alumni, had the chance to be a star at the event. Her owner and handler, Melissa Arciniega coordinated Nora toward numerous tennis balls, each one marked with a different number.
Nora’s job was to grab three different ones in order to pick the winners.
“I adopted Nora back in 2018,” Arciniega said. “She’s always been a ball-frenzied dog and it just seemed natural that she get to do the ball drop.”
Arciniega works at the SPCA as the medical coordinator and has been with the SPCA for six years. With the new year here, she hopes that 2023 will bring more fosters to help the animals in need.
“We’re always needing more fosters. We have more dogs, puppies and kittens than we can place in homes. It’s just a wonderful experience, and it’s something that every family should experience at least once in their life," she said.
Saturday's event was livestreamed on Facebook for the community to witness. Kat Courtelyou, director of operations for the SPCA, ran the stream for the live video.
“This event was really more of getting our name out there, and letting people know we’re here and this is what we do. We’re just trying to keep people involved and keep people interested in what we’re doing.” Courtelyou said.
The fundraiser consisted of a total of 952 tennis balls, each one purchased for the price of $5. The prize money was matched in donations for the SPCA.
The funds will go help with getting one step closer to completing the SPCA's new building, Cortelyou said.
“That is really where I’m focused. We’re hoping to be in there by June, and so we still have a little more fundraising to do and I’m just like eye on the prize (trying to get that building), because that’s just going to do nothing but help the community even more," Corteloyu said.
The building, at 3245 W. Grande Blvd., will consolidate the SPCA's three separate locations in Tyler. The new campus will be located right next to the Bossart Bark Park.
The goal of the SPCA's fundraising efforts coincides with the group's mission statement which is “to improve the lives of all animals, alleviate their suffering, and elevate their status in society.”
Three winners were chosen, both second and third place each getting prizes of their own. Third place earned a new year's gift basket put together by SPCA board members; second earned two tickets to an upcoming SPCA ball; and first place split the pot of money earned from the event with the SPCA.
By the end of the event, the fundraiser raised $2,380 for the SPCA.
To volunteer for the SPCA of East Texas, visit www.spcaeasttx.com to fill out an application.