The SPCA of East Texas is among a handful of finalists seeking grant funding to help improve the organization’s 8-acre dog park through an online voting competition.
People can help the East Texas nonprofit win $5,000 through PetSafe’s Bark for Your Park online contest to improve Bossart Bark Park. PetSafe is giving five $5,000 grants for park improvements and maintenance.
The voting period is set to end Aug. 31. The SPCA said it’s the only dog park in Texas to be among the finalists.
“We are one week away from the end of the voting period! We are one of the finalists chosen to win grant funds for enhancements to our Bossart Bark Park,” SPCA of East Texas said on Facebook. “We need our SPCA of East Texas community to support this grant by voting daily or as often as possible and share with friends and family!”
People can vote at barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/tyler-tx. Eligible voters can cast their ballots once per day.
Bossart Bark Park, located off Grande Boulevard between Highway 155 and Old Jacksonville in Tyler, has both a small and large dog area for visitor safety, pet-friendly water fountains, comfortable bench seating for pet owners to supervise their pets while playing and plenty of parking.
The SPCA of East Texas said the community will continue to improve the dogs and their human owner’s experiences through the grant funding. By 2022, the local SPCA is moving all operations including rescue, intake and re-homing, adoption, transport, a dog and cat sanctuary and the low-cost high volume spay/neuter clinic Snippet to the Bossart Bark Park.
“By combining these services convenient to dog park visitors, it will become the only central community hub for animal rescue services and pet recreation,” the nonprofit said.
Features at the park, which opened in 2018, include large, separately fenced areas for large and small dogs, along with benches, dog and human drinking fountains, a large pond, and shade pavilions.
The SPCA said feedback from visitors shows support for the addition of canine agility equipment.
“Park visitors felt this equipment would add additional activities to provide exercise and enrichment for their dogs,” the SPCA said. “The equipment planned includes a course made up of above-ground tunnels, hoops, weave poles, jumps, and walkways.”