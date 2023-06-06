The SPCA of East Texas’ Board of Directors on Tuesday announced the resignation of founder and executive director Deborah Dobbs.
Chair of the SPCA of East Texas’ Board of Directors Tiffany Hill said Dobbs resigned after 13 years of unwavering service and dedication to East Texas animals in need.
“Under Deborah’s leadership, the SPCA of East Texas has achieved many milestones, covered tremendous ground, and saved the lives of thousands of animals,” Hill said. “We are forever grateful for her vision and commitment. We will work tirelessly to honor her legacy.”
Hill said the SPCA of East Texas leadership, staff and volunteers remain focused on protecting and caring for East Texas’ most vulnerable animals.
The Board of Directors has created an interim executive committee to perform executive and developmental tasks for the organization.
“We are working toward a smooth transition to ensure continuity to meet the needs of our community members, donors and homeless pets,” Hill said. “We look forward to the future, including the grand opening of our new campus at 3245 W. Grande Blvd. this summer.”
The SPCA of East Texas is a foster-based rescue formed in 2010 to address the overpopulation and mass euthanasia of homeless dogs and cats in East Texas. The mission of the SPCA of East Texas is to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and ultimately elevate their status in society.
The organization’s rescue efforts coordinate safe and humane removal, relocation and rehabilitation of abandoned and endangered animals. Since its inception, the SPCA of East Texas has rescued more than 7,500 animals.
Since 2010, the SPCA of East Texas has transported almost 2,700 animals. Their transport program carries animals monthly from within the SPCA of East Texas to loving families in Northeastern states.
For more information, visit www.spcaeasttx.com.