A group working to improve the lives of animals in the Tyler region has raised more than half of its $2 million goal for a facility it says “will serve as the hub for animal welfare in East Texas.”
SPCA East Texas is in the middle of its “Raise the Woof” fundraising campaign to renovate a recently purchased building and consolidate its three separate locations in Tyler. The campaign has raised $1.06 million of its goal.
Shelby Hickerson, the group’s marketing coordinator, said the campaign will help renovate SPCA East Texas’ newest building at 3245 W. Grande Blvd. The funds, she said, will help maximize the group’s potential and to reduce overhead.
“By providing affordable spay, neuter and vaccination services to the public, reducing the stray population, and rescuing homeless and abandoned pets, our new campus will serve as the hub for animal welfare in East Texas,” Hickerson said.
Hickerson said the organization's growth has necessitated the change. Twelve years ago, she said, SPCA East Texas began in a one-room office with two people. It now has 20 staff members dedicated solely to the homeless pets of East Texas.
“Because our life-saving programs and services rely almost exclusively on donor support, every dollar must be maximized," she said. In order to increase efficiency, reduce overhead and provide services to even more pets, we must consolidate our operations into one location.”
The new campus will be adjacent to the previously donated 60-acre tract that houses the Bossart Bark Park. The park was donated by longtime supporters Rhonda and Brent Bossart, Hickerson said.
During the past 12 years, the group has rescued more than 6,000 homeless pets and provided veterinary services to more than 45,000 community pets, she said.
“This (new) facility will provide more indoor space to reduce stress for animals and staff, separate dog and cat isolation for ill and contagious animals,” she said. “There will also be a private nursery for nursing litters and expectant moms and large, enhanced indoor play areas.”
SPCA East Texas is a local, independent nonprofit not affiliated with any other nonprofit organization.
To donate, visit spcaeasttx.com/raisethewoof.