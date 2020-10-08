Southside Bank, joining with the Texas Bankers Association, is making a $26,000 donation through the association's charitable arm, the Texas Bankers Foundation.
The $26,000 contribution to the food bank was made on behalf of Texas banks as part of the Texas Banks 4 Food Banks initiative.
“The East Texas Food Bank is so grateful for the very generous support of Southside Bank and the Texas Bankers Association,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO for the East Texas Food Bank. “Since the onset of the pandemic, the East Texas Food Bank has been responding to sharp increases in food insecurity. This will be a long economic recovery and kind support like this will help us make putting a meal on the table one less worry for thousands of our East Texas families.”
East Texas Food Bank is part of the Feeding Texas network of 21 food banks that serve 254 Texas counties.
According to Brian McCabe, Chief Operations Officer for Southside Bank, Southside Bank was established 60 years ago as a community bank, and supporting their communities is a top priority.
“We’re proud to continue to assist the East Texas Food Bank and their outstanding efforts to help community members in need," McCabe said.