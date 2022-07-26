Southern Utilities will implement Stage 2 Drought Contingency plans for their customers beginning Tuesday. The plan will be in place until further notice.
Southern Utilities says the company's drinking water system has reached an all-time high primarily created by active landscape irrigation systems and outside residential water.
According to Southern Utilities, the following makes up a Stage 2 plan:
- Mandatory water use restrictions will be implemented.
- No recreational outside water use will be allowed.
- The installation of shut-off nozzles on all outside water hoses will be required.