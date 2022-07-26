man-wash-car-using-shampoo.jpg

Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan is defined as the mandatory restriction of residential and recreational water use including, but not limited to, the outside washing of home windows/siding, driveways, vehicles, boats and trailers without the use of a bucket and/ or cut off valve; unattended sprinkling of landscape shrubs and grass; draining, filling, and refilling of swimming pools or jacuzzi pools.

Southern Utilities will implement Stage 2 Drought Contingency plans for their customers beginning Tuesday. The plan will be in place until further notice.

Southern Utilities says the company's drinking water system has reached an all-time high primarily created by active landscape irrigation systems and outside residential water.

According to Southern Utilities, the following makes up a Stage 2 plan:

  • Mandatory water use restrictions will be implemented.
  • No recreational outside water use will be allowed.
  • The installation of shut-off nozzles on all outside water hoses will be required.

