Neighbors wandered into their yards to check out the commotion as sounds of tambourines and car horns filled the street on Shenandoah Drive in Tyler on Friday night.
A single trumpet rang out from the back of an open SUV and began to slowly play the notes to “Happy Birthday.”
Family and friends had gathered in the street in front of Tomé Tizcareño’s house to celebrate her 65th year of life.
“It’s something to get everyone together. With all this COVID stuff going on, we had to cancel a bunch of events, vacations, parties, stuff like that," said Tomé’s son, Ricardo Tizcareño. “It’s a milestone for her – sixty-five years old. We wish we could all celebrate together, but cases have been increasing, and we figured we’d take this approach.”
Tomé is proud of her new age, and that much was evident as she pointed to her sister, who held a tambourine in the open back of a parked vehicle.
“I’m sixty-five, but Rosa is over seventy!" Tomé exclaimed.
Ricardo laughed as he told his mother to be quiet and not divulge that information.
Some extended family members of the Tizcareño family had battled COVID-19 a month prior, so the family wanted to play it safe with a parade, Ricardo explained.
“We figured that (the drive-by parade) would be the safest bet, especially with the number of increases happening in Smith County,” Ricardo said. “This was all a surprise for her. She was just expecting cake and dinner, and that was it.”
Instead, what Tomé Tizcareño got was the recognition she deserved by the entire neighborhood.
“Sorry for all the noise,” said Ricardo. “We're just trying to make it the best year we can.”