Songahm Marital Arts Academy has been in the East Texas area for more than 40 years and in Tyler for 15 years. Owned by 7th-degree senior master instructor Dr. Dometrius Hill and 4th-degree instructor, Christina Hill, the academy teaches the American Taekwondo Association curriculum to students 3 years of age and up.
The academy specializes in students with disabilities, competition, and leadership training and has recently made headlines around the world for its students' accolades.
In December students competed at the National Championships in Dallas where 25 out of 30 students earned gold, silver, and bronze medals.
In May students traveled to Korea, as a part of Songahm's two-year college program in martial arts instruction, earning a perfect 10 on their black belt mid-term.
Dr. Hill created an accredited two-year applied science degree that can be taken via online classes in early college or traditional college age.
Hill said 65 students, instructors, and family members attend a guided tour of South Korea, the birthplace of Taekwondo, as an educational credit experience.
“There are international trips to see how ATA taekwondo operates internationally including Brazil, Portugal, France, London, South Africa, and Korea. Students can use GI bills, grants, scholarships, self-pay, and loans to pay tuition for courses and trips through Lee College, in Baytown, Texas,” he said. “Students who take this program are able to get real work experience by applying their skills at a local ATA martial arts school.”
“When they graduate, they will have a degree that prepares them for owning or running their own martial arts school to earn a livable wage for themselves,” Hill said.
In July students traveled to Phoenix, Arizona for ATA World Championships 2023 — one of the biggest tournaments for ATA Martial Arts. ATA schools from around the globe competed in this tournament.
The tournament team is currently preparing to compete in Allen in later this month. They will participate in five Texas regional tournaments to earn titles such as state, district, and world champ.
“Students will travel to Allen to compete in the first regional tournament of the year, to earn points toward state, district, and world championship titles,” said Hill. “Competing is the fastest way to see personal growth because it gives us goals to work towards at any age. Students use their successes and failures to drive future success. We learn how to win, lose, and set goals for success in martial arts.”
Hill said the academy works with several disadvantaged groups and is continuously trying to get sponsors and raise money to help its students attend taekwondo competitions.
“Our students clean yards, attend fundraising events and participate in car washes, bake sales, and other fundraisers to help lower the financial burdens to attend,” he said.
Hill said Taekwondo is a life-changing sport with several positive benefits.
“Our instructors are in the business of building people to be more peaceful, assertive, confident, and kind person,” he said. “Taekwondo has life-changing power and offers people a sport to engage in to remain strong and flexible across their lifespan. It provides an opportunity for families to grow stronger by training and working together.”
The veteran-owned and operated academy offers parents the ability to train free with students enrolled in any of its programs.
“We have some pretty diverse programs, but we are mainly focused on overall wellness, growth, and development. We teach chronic pain healing and students with a range of disabilities through Martial Arts Therapy,” Hill said. “We are adding classes for senior citizens. Special programs are overseen by a licensed occupational therapist.”
Students and parents who competed came back with medals from worlds in the following.
Traditional Martial Arts
Oliver Turner-Fox, Hawkins
1st in Traditional Forms
1st in Combat Sparring
1st in Creative Weapons
Latoya Smith, Tyler
1st in Traditional Forms
1st in Combat Sparring
1st in One-Steps
Kenji Smith, Tyler
1st in Combat Sparring
1st in Sparring
3rd in Traditional Forms
Keoni Burden, Tyler
Rice Elementary
1st in Combat Sparring
2nd in Traditional Forms
1st in Sparring
Damarion Brown, Tyler
Hubbard Middle
2nd Combat Sparring
Robert Brown, Tyler
1st in Traditional Sparring
1st in Combat Sparring
1st in Traditional Forms
Competed but did not place
Jay Foote, Rice Elementary
TJ Freeman of Leadership Academy
Xtreme Martial Arts
Jessie Dempsey, Whale Pass, Alaska (formerly from our Pittsburg location) still training virtually
3rd in Creative Forms
3rd in Extreme Weapons
2nd in Extreme Forms
The academy recently opened its new location at 3213 Seaton Street in Tyler.
For more information, visit the Songahm Martial Arts Academy Facebook page.