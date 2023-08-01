Songahm Marital Arts Academy has been in the East Texas area for more than 40 years and in Tyler for 15 years. Owned by 7th-degree senior master instructor Dr. Dometrius Hill and 4th-degree instructor, Christina Hill, the academy teaches the American Taekwondo Association curriculum to students 3 years of age and up.

The academy specializes in students with disabilities, competition, and leadership training and has recently made headlines around the world for its students' accolades.

In December students competed at the National Championships in Dallas where 25 out of 30 students earned gold, silver, and bronze medals.

In May students traveled to Korea, as a part of Songahm's two-year college program in martial arts instruction, earning a perfect 10 on their black belt mid-term.

Dr. Hill created an accredited two-year applied science degree that can be taken via online classes in early college or traditional college age.

Hill said 65 students, instructors, and family members attend a guided tour of South Korea, the birthplace of Taekwondo, as an educational credit experience.

Songahm Marital Arts Academy compete in a Taekwondo competition. This month the competition team will travel to compete in Allen.

“There are international trips to see how ATA taekwondo operates internationally including Brazil, Portugal, France, London, South Africa, and Korea. Students can use GI bills, grants, scholarships, self-pay, and loans to pay tuition for courses and trips through Lee College, in Baytown, Texas,” he said. “Students who take this program are able to get real work experience by applying their skills at a local ATA martial arts school.”

“When they graduate, they will have a degree that prepares them for owning or running their own martial arts school to earn a livable wage for themselves,” Hill said.

In July students traveled to Phoenix, Arizona for ATA World Championships 2023 — one of the biggest tournaments for ATA Martial Arts. ATA schools from around the globe competed in this tournament.

The tournament team is currently preparing to compete in Allen in later this month. They will participate in five Texas regional tournaments to earn titles such as state, district, and world champ.

Songahm Marital Arts Academy students take Taekwondo stances for a photo on a mountain in South Korea. 

“Students will travel to Allen to compete in the first regional tournament of the year, to earn points toward state, district, and world championship titles,” said Hill. “Competing is the fastest way to see personal growth because it gives us goals to work towards at any age. Students use their successes and failures to drive future success. We learn how to win, lose, and set goals for success in martial arts.”

Hill said the academy works with several disadvantaged groups and is continuously trying to get sponsors and raise money to help its students attend taekwondo competitions.

“Our students clean yards, attend fundraising events and participate in car washes, bake sales, and other fundraisers to help lower the financial burdens to attend,” he said.

Hill said Taekwondo is a life-changing sport with several positive benefits.

“Our instructors are in the business of building people to be more peaceful, assertive, confident, and kind person,” he said. “Taekwondo has life-changing power and offers people a sport to engage in to remain strong and flexible across their lifespan. It provides an opportunity for families to grow stronger by training and working together.”

The veteran-owned and operated academy offers parents the ability to train free with students enrolled in any of its programs.

“We have some pretty diverse programs, but we are mainly focused on overall wellness, growth, and development. We teach chronic pain healing and students with a range of disabilities through Martial Arts Therapy,” Hill said. “We are adding classes for senior citizens. Special programs are overseen by a licensed occupational therapist.”

Students and parents who competed came back with medals from worlds in the following.

Traditional Martial Arts

A young Songahm Marital Arts Academy smiles for a photo following a Taekwondo match he won.

Oliver Turner-Fox, Hawkins

1st in Traditional Forms

1st in Combat Sparring

1st in Creative Weapons

Latoya Smith, Tyler

1st in Traditional Forms

1st in Combat Sparring

1st in One-Steps

Kenji Smith, Tyler

1st in Combat Sparring

1st in Sparring

3rd in Traditional Forms

Keoni Burden, Tyler

Rice Elementary

1st in Combat Sparring

2nd in Traditional Forms

1st in Sparring

Damarion Brown, Tyler

Hubbard Middle

2nd Combat Sparring

Robert Brown, Tyler

1st in Traditional Sparring

1st in Combat Sparring

1st in Traditional Forms

Competed but did not place

Jay Foote, Rice Elementary

TJ Freeman of Leadership Academy

Xtreme Martial Arts

Jessie Dempsey, Whale Pass, Alaska (formerly from our Pittsburg location) still training virtually

3rd in Creative Forms

3rd in Extreme Weapons

2nd in Extreme Forms

The academy recently opened its new location at 3213 Seaton Street in Tyler.

For more information, visit the Songahm Martial Arts Academy Facebook page.

