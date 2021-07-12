Wright-Way Solar Technologies, a company that has installed solar panels at Tyler homes for several years, is seeking the removal of a city restriction prohibiting solar panels from being visible from public streets.
The city of Tyler ordinance states residential solar installations must be situated so panels are screened from view from public streets, Kyle Kingma, city of Tyler planning manager, said.
For over a decade, Wright-Way Solar Technologies has been installing panels in Tyler and has never had a problem until recently, said Rudy Wright, owner and installer.
The year began with Wright-Way Solar Technologies carrying on business as usual with two or three contracts in Tyler, Yvonne Wright, owner and business manager said. However, at this time, they are unable to carry out these projects due to a denial of city permits.
Around three months ago they applied for a permit and got approved, Rudy Wright said. Soon after, when they applied for another permit with the same overall layout, they got denied.
After this, a meeting was set up to discuss the issues with the permit and to find out what was necessary for approval, he said.
“We tried to talk to them, asking is it OK if we move it over here (or) if we push it to the other side. Is there a certain square inch of solar you would be OK with seeing or some sort of metric to let us know what is possible? And they just basically said no,” she said. “If the panels can be viewed from any public street, front or back, then you cannot get your permit approved.”
The current ordinance was put into effect in 2012 with the goal of addressing a concern about solar installation in residential areas, Kingma said. He explained at the time solar panels were less attractive, and city officials agreed the panels should be screened.
Yvonne Wright said it seems this year the city is enforcing the rule to its full extent.
The Wrights were told solar panels installed cannot be viewed from a public street.
Yvonne Wright said the rule is difficult to deal with because, in an urban setting, a solar panel on the roof of a house will always be visible from some standpoint. She added that it is difficult for business because they aren’t getting to install in Tyler, but have invested in permits, engineers and equipment. Now, they are having to return deposits as well.
In March, Mayor Don Warren and city council members discussed updating the ordinance, Rudy Wright said. The suggested updates did not end up passing at the time.
“The suggested change was to exempt flush-mounted solar panels on rooftops from being required to be screened from public streets,” Kingma said. “Mayor and council members agreed to take the proposed changes out of the updates and do more study on the ordinance.”
It was after this in early June when permit approval issues began to occur for Wright-Way Solar Technologies. Since this time, they have been unable to sell solar panels in Tyler for homes, Rudy Wright said.
Rudy and Yvonne Wright, along with some of their customers, have been calling and emailing about this issue. The concerns will be on agenda for the Tyler City Council meeting on July 28.
Yvonne Wright said they're going to show up, and encourage others to come as well, to stand in support of improvements to this ordinance.
“It has always been my understanding that we have the right to petition for what we believe in,” Rudy Wright said. “I am thankful that they put it on the agenda so that at least I can discuss it with them.”
The July 28 agenda includes an item to discuss language change to the city's Unified Development Code to address the placement of roof-mounted solar panels, Kingma said.
Ultimately, the addition of solar panels to a home increases its value, Yvonne Wright said, adding that residents can make their own power and reduce their electricity bill.
“In many cases our customers actually received negative electric bills, so they're running with credit the whole time,” she said. “When that happens that means you’re creating more power than you're using, so you're actually selling it back to the grid.”
Rudy Wright said a lot of people have been calling about setting up solar panels in response to the rolling brown-outs used to conserve energy in February.
As a society, he said there's a need to be more sustainable, and the restrictions related to solar panels feel like the sustainability efforts are halted.
Solar panels have also become much more attractive as of late, Yvonne Wright said. They are ultimately an appliance, but Wright-Way is doing everything possible to make the panels look better.
“When we started doing this, the panels were a lot larger, bulkier and less attractive,” she said. “Now, they're so sleek, very very thin, you can even get them black on black where you can hardly even see them and we can even put like a skin on them that matches on your roof."