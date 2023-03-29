JACKSONVILLE — The Lindale Eagles won their 16th consecutive game by rallying to defeat Center 3-2 on Tuesday in a Class 4A area soccer match at the Tomato Bowl.
The Eagles rallied from a 2-0 deficit as Titus McKellop scored two goals with Luke Johnson adding one.
Lindale advances to play Jacksonville, a 3-0 winner over Paris in Grand Saline, in the regional quarterfinals later this week.
In other 4A area games, Palestine defeated Sulphur Springs 3-0 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kilgore topped Texarkana Pleasant Grove 3-0 in Marshall.
Palestine and Kilgore will play in the regional quarterfinals.
The winners of the regional quarterfinals advance to the Region II Tournament April 7-8 at CTMF Rose Stadium.
The Lindale-Jacksonville winner will face either Gainesville or Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family in the regional semifinals in Tyler. The Palestine-Kilgore winner will take on either Wilmer-Hutchins or Celina.