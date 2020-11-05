The public is invited to attend the East Texas Heritage Museum Association Annual Meeting, where UT Tyler's Senior Lecturer in History and Political Science Dr. James L. Newsom will be the keynote speaker. The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Potpourri House in Tyler.
Dr. Newsom will be speaking on “So Help Me God”: Presidential Use of Religious Language and Imagery in Inaugural Addresses. Some of his honors include UT System Board of Regents; Outstanding Teacher Fellow, UT Tyler Academy of Distinguished Teachers Fellow, Jack and Dorothy White Teaching Excellence Fellowship at The University of Texas at Tyler Also present at the meeting will be 3 of 4 students receiving scholarships from the Museum Association endowed scholarship honoring Robert W. Glover, Virginia Ann Lawrence and F. Lee Lawrence at Tyler Junior College.
Guests are welcome to attend. Tickets are $25 and will be available at the door. The public can preregister for the banquet meeting by calling 903-592-3724.