East Texas could see up to an inch of snow, according to a winter weather advisory issued for Smith and some surrounding counties.
The National Weather Service issued the advisory to begin at 10 a.m. today and last until midnight. It includes Smith, Gregg, Upshur, Harrison, Cass, Marion, Morris and other counties in East Texas and reaches into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.
Snow is expected, according to the advisory, and an accumulation of snow up to one half-inch is possible in the Tyler area as temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid to upper 20s.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory states. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”
The Texas Department of Transportation’s Tyler District on Wednesday said crews would begin pretreated elevated surfaces and ramps in Anderson, Henderson, Van Zandt and Wood counties, including Interstate 20 and Toll 49 bridges and overpasses throughout the district.
The Tyler district also includes Smith, Gregg, Cherokee and Rusk counties.
The advisory area includes several counties in the TxDOT’s Atlanta District.
The district’s spokeswoman Heather Deaton on Thursday issued a statement that TxDOT is pretreating bridges and overpasses Thursday and Friday “due to the possibility of some wintry precipitation Friday night.”
TxDOT vehicles were set to be spreading brine, a solution that is designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.
The Atlanta District is comprised of Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Titus, Panola and Upshur counties.