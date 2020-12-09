When 7-year-old Ares Rosales, a first-grader at Tyler ISD's Andy Woods Elementary, got his Kona Ice snow cone Wednesday and the penguin mascot started talking to him, he wasn't sure what to think.
But when the head came off to reveal his dad, U.S. Army Sgt. Natan Rosales, he dropped his snow cone and quickly hugged his father.
After six years in the Army, Sgt. Rosales is now home for good to spend time with his wife, Adalia, and son, after being stationed in Hawaii. Now, all he has left is a couple of weekends in the Army National Guard.
"It's an amazing feeling to know that I'm here for good that I'll be able to see my son grow, and change and become a man," he said.
He hadn't seen Ares in six months due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19.
When Adalia learned her husband was coming home, she contacted the school and his teacher, Jana Teel, to see about doing something special for Ares.
They decided on a Kona Ice snow cone party with Ares' class. The students were told they were getting treats for their good behavior.
Ares was the first one to order and when he turned around the Kona Ice mascot started speaking to him. The bird then revealed himself as Rosales.
"I was extremely nervous. I didn't know how he was going to react," he said. "I felt he was going to play it really cool and be the cool kid that he is."
Ares said he was very happy to see his dad, and he's excited to hang out with him.
Rosales said that time of Ares' not knowing who he was felt like forever.
"I think it was like a minute or so from once he walked out until when he got his snow cone, and that minute felt like a long time," Rosales said. "I just wanted to come up and hold him, but I'm glad I was able to do that."
Rosales is looking forward to spending time with his family.
"I'm really grateful and I'm just really happy that we for the community we have in Tyler — one of the greatest places on Earth," he said.
Adalia Rosales said the school staff and Kona Ice were on board with the plan without any questions.
"It was amazing. I had to hold back tears because I know they've been waiting to reunite for so, so long," she said.
She said seeing her husband is the penguin costume was hilarious, and this Christmas season will "be one for the books definitely."
"It's really a stress reliever just to know that we can come united as a front physically being together," Adalia said. "Helping Ares grow and just starting our life because when he joined it felt like we never settled down. Now we can settle down and start our careers. It's a great feeling."
Rosales began his time in the military about six years ago when he wasn't sure of what he wanted to do after high school.
"I knew college was an option and then a recruiter approached me," Rosales said. "He told me about all the opportunities that the Army could offer me, and I felt like that was a great choice for somebody who doesn't know what they're going to be going after."
He said the Army has given him amazing skills that he'll use the rest of his life, such as leadership, honor and respect. These are values he hopes to instill in his son as well.
"I know Andy Woods Elementary has done a great job raising him in my absence and taking care of him while I haven't been there," Rosales said.