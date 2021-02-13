The first round of winter precipitation should move into the Tyler area early today, while a string of days with below-freezing temperatures will keep snow and ice on roads and other surfaces through most of next week.
Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said during a Saturday afternoon briefing that 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected in the Tyler area from midnight tonight through about 6 p.m. Monday. He added that about .11 inches of ice also is expected in the area during that period.
Thorne said the biggest concerns are the accumulation of ice and other freezing precipitation and the resulting power outages and hazardous road conditions.
“(Saturday night) and (today), ice and sleet accumulations will cause some slick road surfaces, particularly on bridges and overpasses,” the National Weather Service said Saturday. “(Tonight) and Monday, additional heavy snow, sleet and ice accumulations will bring very hazardous road conditions, even of non-elevated surfaces, in addition to power outages.”
Thorne said areas further south, such as Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Center, will see more ice and less snow.
Along with the frozen precipitation, Thorne emphasized that “record-breaking” temperatures are expected through Tuesday morning. That includes single-digit temperatures Monday night.
Due to inclement weather, all UT Health East Texas Physicians clinics will be closed on Monday, including the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Those who have an appointment for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271, can come on another day next week without making an appointment.
“The recommendation is to get the second dose as close as possible to the scheduled date, and it is safe and effective for those scheduled Monday to receive the vaccine on another day next week,” UT Health East Texas said in a statement.
Also posted online was, “Due to inclement weather, all CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician offices will be closed on Monday, Feb 15, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care is planning a delayed opening at 12 p.m. We are closely monitoring the weather and will post any additional updates.”