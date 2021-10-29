With early voting ending Friday, elections administrators in Smith and Gregg counties say turnout has been what they expected, although they were hopeful for more.
Eight state constitutional amendments are on Tuesday's ballot, along with a $45 million bond package for road and bridge projects in Smith County and two school bond referendums for voters in Kilgore ISD in Gregg County. Residents in Kilgore ISD will decide a $109 million bond for school district facilities and a $4 million bond for work at R.E. St. John Stadium.
Casting a ballot in the constitutional amendment elections is just as important as any other election, Said Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County elections administrator. The people who voted early or show up to the polls Tuesday are making a decision for all of Texas, she added.
As of Friday morning, Smith County had recorded 1,882 in-person votes and 186 return absentee ballots, said Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator.
In Gregg County, that number was 1,188 in-person votes and 203 returned absentee ballots, Briggs said.
For both counties, that's a voter turnout of about 1%, according to the elections administrators.
Briggs said the average turnout in Gregg County for a constitutional amendment election is 2% to 3%. She added that she is still hopeful to reach at least that percentage after Election Day.
“I’m hopeful that people just didn’t hear about (the elections) or didn’t know that it’s happening,” Allcon said. “Now that word has been spread, hopefully they’ll show up on Election Day.”
For Tuesday voting locations, times and ballot information for Smith County, visit smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information .
For Gregg County visit greggcountyvotes.com .