The 321st District Court is set to move Monday into its new space in the Smith County Courthouse Annex at 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler.
The space on the fifth floor of the annex, which formerly was a meeting space and employee exercise room, has been renovated into a state-of-the-art courtroom during the past year to make way for the incoming 475th District Court on the first floor of the courthouse.
The 475th is Smith County's fifth district court and was created by House Bill 3774. It is set to begin operations Jan 1.
Judge Robert Wilson, who presides over a majority of cases in the 321st, said in a statement that he is excited for the move. Wilson’s office also will be moved to the annex.
“We are beyond excited to make the move to our new courtroom,” he said. “We have intentionally designed it with state-of-the art audio-visual equipment to enable us to offer our litigants the best experience possible for their day in court. This technology will enable us to offer cutting edge remote appearances for some parties and witnesses.
"This will be especially helpful in allowing parents in (Child Protective Services) cases expanded access to their kids’ hearings when they cannot appear in person due to challenges with geography, transportation, incarceration or other circumstances.”
Renovation costs for the 321st's new courtroom, jury room and offices have totaled $504,319 so far and are being paid for with federal relief funding.
To improve security in the annex with the added traffic, commissioners on Tuesday approved moving two additional sheriff’s deputies to the building.
“Just the volume of folks is one item, and then we certainly understand that since this is going to be a family court, we know tensions can be high when it comes to family matters, and we want to make sure that there's appropriate security personnel beyond just the bailiff in the court,” Smith County Judge Nathanial Moran said during the commissioners meeting..
The last district court added in Smith County was in 1977, when the population was about 100,000 people. The population now is about 230,000 people.
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, authored the legislation to create the 475th after coordinating with county officials about the need for a new court. Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, authored a companion bill in the Senate.
The other district courts in Smith are the 7th, 114th and the 241st that preside over civil and criminal felony cases and the 321st District Court that presides over family law cases.
County officials anticipate the addition of the 475th District Court will reduce the jail population.
Under existing state law, Gov. Abbott has the power to appoint the 475th District judge, but that appointment would only be effective until the next general election in November 2024.
For information about the 321st District Court, visit tinyurl.com/3y74umh7 .