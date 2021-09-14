Smith County Veterans Services Office and East Texas veterans resource center CampV are teaming up on Thursday for a community outreach event.
“We want to educate the veteran and veteran family population on the services that are available, both through the VA and through community agencies,” Travis Gladhill, CampV executive director, said.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at CampV, located at 3212 W. Front St. The public is invited to come out and learn about all of the services and programs CampV, also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans, offers to veterans and their families.
“We are holding this event to provide the public with more information as to what this office can offer to the veteran community in Smith County, and to bring awareness of our Veteran Treatment Court program,” Smith County Veteran Service Officer Mike Roark said. “We also want the community to know that we now have a satellite office at CampV.”
The Smith County satellite office at CampV is overseen by a Smith County service officer every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The services offered at the CampV location are the same as services offered at the Smith County Veteran Services Office.
The Smith County Veterans Services Office is dedicated to helping veterans and their supervisors navigate the often overwhelming task of completing forms/applications and collecting the right documentation to support a claim for benefits.
CampV works to provide military and civilian resources through one central location to provide veterans, active duty, reserves, guards and their families with efficient and effective support and fellowship.
To learn more about Smith County Veterans Services Office go to smith-county.com/government/departments/veterans. For more about CampV, go to campvtyler.org/.