The Smith County Veterans Services Office is celebrating its relocation to Camp V with a ribbon-cutting event at 1:30 p.m. June 6 at the new building on 3212 West Front Street.
The Smith County VSO is located at 210 E Ferguson Street. Still, the team has held an office at Camp V for about a year and a half and rotated officers between the two locations, said Michael Roark, Smith County Veteran Service Officer.
"We had a building that was available, but needing renovation and the fact that their current building … is slated for demolition due to the new courthouse parking [garage]," said Travis Gladhill, Camp V Executive Director. "It just made logistical sense."
Roark and Gladhill approached then County Judge Nathaniel Moran and received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to renovate the building and provide an office for the VSO.
Because the VSO is a county entity, it cannot assist veterans directly, such as one-time aid with utility bills, rent or car repairs. But, in the new location, VSO team members can quickly introduce veterans to Camp V staff who can help and vice versa.
"Having one solitary location for veterans to come to for any and all of their services is a huge benefactor for those veterans and those family members," Gladhill said. "Smith County VSO has been a huge addition to Camp V and the services that we're able to provide those veterans and their family members, and so I think between the two of us, it just made sense."
Both VSO locations will be closed May 31, June 1 and 2 to start transitioning to the new office.
"Hopefully, we'll be able to open up very soon after we get everything moved in here," Roark said. "I want to get everything moved in, have everything just like I want it and make sure everything's working before we start taking in clients."