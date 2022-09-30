Smith County Toys for Tots is gearing up for the holiday season.
Families interested in benefiting from the annual program are invited to upcoming sign-up events.
Families with children ages 2 to 12 are eligible to receive toys. To sign up, you must provide each child's birth certificate and proof of Smith County residency.
Sign-ups will take place at the Tyler Armed Forces Reserve Center, 13592 TX-31, Tyler, on the following dates:
- 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
- 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 15
- 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28
- 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29
- 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18
For those seeking more information on the organization or how to get involved, the local Toys for Tots will also be at the Craft and Trade Show alongside other vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
No applications will be accepted after Nov. 18 and all toy donations must be dropped off by Dec. 10. Toys will be distributed to qualified and accepted applicants on Dec. 17.
The local campaign was initiated by Rose City Detachment #1354 of the Marine Corps League to serve families in Smith County.
Community members who would like to contribute to this year's campaign can donate toy(s), host a local toy/donation drive, host a collection event at your home, office or other venue, or volunteer at the local warehouse.
For more information, call 903-978-0311, email tyler.tx@toysfortots.org, or visit www.tyler-tx.toysfortots.org.