Smith County has set an online auction for surplus road and bridge vehicles and machinery.
“This is old road and bridge equipment that has outlived its useful life,” Jaye Latch, county purchasing director, told commissioners during their Tuesday meeting. “Smith County no longer needs it, so we are ready to dispose of it.”
The online auction is scheduled July 28 through noon Aug. 11. The county will make a link available before the auction begins for anyone interested in participating.
The equipment is at the road and bridge material yard, 11220 CR 1121, Tyler.
Equipment included in the auction includes:
- Fork lift
- Three trailers
- Two truck beds
- Truck rack
- 1984 Blazer
- 1985 Chevrolet pickup
- Five rotary mowers
- 1991 Gradall
- 2000 Badger 670
- Grip roller
- Six tractors
- Two asphalt zippers
- Tiller
- Post hole auger
- Truck tank
For information, call the Smith County Purchasing Department at (903) 590-4720.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved a $50,690 contract with Premier Metal Works for the replacement of the roof at the Courthouse Annex elevator penthouse.
This issue initially was brought to the court in May after a leak was noticed.