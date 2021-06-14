Smith County is putting up 26 surplus vehicles for an online auction through June 28.
There will be everything from a 1992 dump truck and a 2000 van, to a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The surplus vehicles come from the Smith County Road and Bridge Department, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, records department and constable’s offices.
Inspection and viewing of the vehicles in person can be done from noon to 4:30 p.m. on this Thursday, June 21 and June 25 at Gulf States Lumber Yard, located at 302 E. Line Street in Tyler.
People can view all of the vehicles for sale and make bids at www.govdeals.com/smithcounty.