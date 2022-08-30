Smith County has entered into a partnership with a Texas city to help combat financial crimes, with more cities expected to join the effort soon.
Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday with Farmers Branch allowing the city to use technology maintained by the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler.
Thomas Wilson, Smith County assistant district attorney, said a few months ago, the county entered into an agreement with the Electronic Recovery and Access to Data Group to add advanced technology to the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center.
Part of the agreement allows the county to team with other law enforcement agencies across the state, such as in Farmers Branch, to share data and information through the new system.
Wilson said this will help the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center tackle issues such as card skimming.
“This will help us here locally, but it will also help the FCIC and other law enforcement entities statewide to combat that organized criminal activity,” he said.
More entities across the state are expected to join in the coming weeks, Wilson said.
“Since we’re kind of the statewide center for that FCIC, I presume there's gonna be a whole lot of other agencies that wanna connect in,” said County Judge Nathaniel Moran.
Wilson said there will be a limit to how many entities are able to join. The partnerships bring no added costs to the county, and all funding comes from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
County commissioners on Tuesday also approved a request from the 911 District Board to accept the PSAP Project Participation Funding for Smith County. The 911 district provides funding to the county annually.
This year, $50,000 in funding was allocated for Smith County.
Don Bell, Smith County chief information officer, said this will be used for the county emergency services to receive radio upgrades. He added that upgrades are "certainly" needed.
“We are deeply grateful to the 911 District Board for this opportunity and this partnership,” Moran said. “It is an annual thing that they are graciously doing for the county, and it's provided some good investment in our emergency services.”