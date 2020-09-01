Smith County has suspended jury duty through Oct. 1 to follow guidelines from the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Judicial Branch - Office of Court Administration regarding COVID-19 precautions.
Grand jury in Smith County will continue and grand jurors should report as scheduled, according to the county's announcement.
Essential judicial functions will continue, such as pre-trial hearings and other non-jury related events.
Each of the district judges, county court-at-law judges and justices of the peace in Smith County are in charge of their own dockets. Attorneys and litigants should contact their specific court with any questions.
The Supreme Court issued orders stating that no jury activities, such as jury selection and jury trials, could take place before Oct. 1 with a few exceptions.