The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of another scam in which a caller claims the person needs to pay a bond after missing a court date.
According to the sheriff's office, the scam involves several phone calls received by several Smith County citizens Friday morning.
The caller claims he is Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and in one incident the caller told the victim that she failed to show up for a court date and she needed to post a $2,500 surety bond.
The caller told the person to stay on the line as she drove to the sheriff's office at 227 N. Spring Avenue to meet with him. The victim’s husband moved in and the caller disconnected. If she stayed on the line, she would have been likely asked to obtain a money order or similar payment method
No one at any law enforcement agency will call someone to request cash or monetary payment for any criminal offense or warrant. People should never give anyone their debit/credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers over the phone.
"The only time you should ever provide this information is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known individual," the sheriff's office said. "It appears that the motive for this scam is monetary in nature, however, the possibility exists that physical harm could arise if a victim were to meet with these scammers."
If anyone receives a call like this, they should hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or a local law enforcement agency.