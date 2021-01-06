The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a new method being used to scam people.
The caller will say they are a representative of a named financial institution and try to convince the person that their home is in danger of being foreclosed. The caller will have the person's exact address, and the caller gives a separate phone number to arrange for payments, the sheriff's office said.
"If you receive a call like this, simply hang up. If you have doubts as to the veracity of the call, contact the financial institution or mortgage company through which your home is financed," the sheriff's office statement read. "These scams seem to be targeted mostly toward our senior citizens. If you have a loved one or a friend whom you feel could fall victim to this fraudulent activity, please inform them of this newest scam."