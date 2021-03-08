The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning Dean Water Supply customers about people trying to present themselves as employees of the water company.
The sheriff's office received a call Sunday from Dean Water representative Dodd Hasting saying there were reports of people going to door-to-door in the area of County Road 1131 claiming to work for Dean Water.
These people asked to test homeowner's water. Hasting told the sheriff's office these individuals do not represent Dean Water Supply.
Those who encounter these people should report them to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
The sheriff's office said other water supply companies could be affected.