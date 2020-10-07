The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen at her residence in Winona a week ago.
Hailie Black, 16, was reported missing Sept. 30 by her father who said she left the residence between 2 and 6 a.m. that morning and she had not returned later that day.
Black has not been seen by her family since Sept. 30 but she has communicated with others recently. She has exhibited recent behavioral issues but is not on any medications, the sheriff's office said.
Family members heard Black might be in the Tyler or Dallas areas. She is known to have frequent the Saige Meadows Apartments off of Highway 69 North near Lindale.
She is white with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’8” and 100 pounds.
Those with information about Black should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Audrey Lugo at (903) 533-1880 ext. 40.