The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen almost a week ago walking away from Hope Haven of East Texas near Lindale.
Leila Outlaw-Williams walked away from Hope Haven of East Texas, a nonprofit helping neglected and abused girls in the foster care system, last Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. She is white with brown hair and green eyes and she is 5’5” and 140 pounds, the sheriff's office said.
She was last seen wearing a pink spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans. Law enforcement does not know where she went but she does have ties to the Lindale area.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Outlaw-Williams should call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
Anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian can be charged with harboring a runaway.
That charge is considered a Class A misdemeanor.