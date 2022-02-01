The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen.
Zachary Clary, 17, ran away from his residence on Saturday, according to a press release from Sgt. Larry Christian.
Zachary lives off Highway 155 South near Lake Palestine and was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie and dark-colored jeans.
According to the sheriff's office, Zachary is a Type 1 diabetic and left the residence without his medication/insulin, which he takes on a daily basis. Zachary wears a medic alert necklace with his name on it.
"Due to his medical issues and the upcoming freezing temperatures, locating Zachary is of utmost importance," Christian said.
Authorities say he does not have a cell phone or any friends in the area, according to his parent's knowledge. His family said he has been known to stay in the woods, building a fire to stay warm. Zachary has ran away in the past and was located in the Cuney area near Lake Palestine, Christian said.
If you see Zachary or have any information on his possible whereabouts, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566- 6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell 903-533-1880 ext 26.