The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to locate a missing man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.
Justin Ray Coslett, 27, was last seen or heard from on July 8 in the afternoon. He is white with hazel eyes and blonde hair, and weighs 150 pounds and is 6 feet tall.
Coslett has been known to stay in the following areas: 1800 block of E Houston Street in Tyler, 2900 block of Spur 124 in Tyler, Pine Trail Shores subdivision in Flint, and the Troup and Mixon area.
According to the sheriff's office, Coslett is a known narcotics user and his family and friends are worried about his welfare.
Those with information on Coslett's whereabouts should contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.