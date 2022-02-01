The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing teen.
Zachary Clark, 17, ran away from his residence on Saturday, according to a press release from Sgt. Larry Christian.
Around 6 p.m., the sheriff‘s office announced Clark has been located in Jacksonville. He is being treated at a local hospital and is in stable condition.
According to the sheriff’s office, Zachary is a Type 1 diabetic and left the residence without his medication/insulin, which he takes on a daily basis. Zachary wears a medic alert necklace with his name on it.
“Due to his medical issues and the upcoming freezing temperatures, locating Zachary is of utmost importance,” Christian said.
Zachary has run away in the past and was located in the Cuney area near Lake Palestine, Christian said.