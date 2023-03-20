The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving several reports of burglary and theft cases in the western areas of Smith County.
They have also found similar cases are being reported near Chandler.
A person and vehicle of interest have been established through continuing investigations as well as information received by the Sheriff’s Office.
Two photos were obtained from the scene of a burglary that occurred on CR 1131 in the Flint area.
The suspect and vehicle have also been seen in other areas where similar cases have been reported.
The white male is driving an older Dodge pickup, possibly white in color, black wheels, no grill, with three dents on the front portion of the hood.
If anyone recognizes this suspect and/or suspect vehicle, please notify the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Investigator Jason Hampton at (903) 590-2629.