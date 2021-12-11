A Smith County Jail inmate is in critical condition after a suicide attempt on Saturday, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
"At approximately 12:30 p.m. today, December 11, 2021, an inmate was located by jail staff unresponsive in the clinic of the Smith County Jail," the sheriff's office said in the release. "Upon entering the clinic cell, detention staff observed a shirt tied to a metal curtain with the inmate having placed the shirt around his neck. Detention staff immediately cut the shirt off of the inmate and began CPR. Upon the arrival of paramedics from UT Health EMS, CPR was continued and the inmate was transported to Christus Mother Frances ER."
While at the hospital, medical staff detected a heartbeat but no brain function has been detected, the sheriff's office said. The inmate, Kevin Wayne Freeman, 52, of Tyler, is currently listed in critical condition. The sheriff's office said Freeman’s family has been notified.
Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, Sheriff Larry Smith contacted the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation into this incident.
Smith asked the community to pray for Freeman and his family during this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and further details will be released as they are made available.