Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announced during his birthday celebration Thursday that he intends to run for reelection in 2024.
During an event at the Sharon Shriners Temple, he said rumors were circulating that he would retire after completing his current term.
“Everyone loves rumors, right? Well there's been a rumor going around the community that I will not be seeking reelection,” Smith said. “I never said that; no one has ever heard me say that.”
When he took over as sheriff in 2013, he did not set a “self-imposed” term limit, Smith said. As long as the community wants him to serve, and as long as he feels like he is able to make a positive impact and is in good health, he will continue to run, he said.
“I’m looking forward to serving as your sheriff until you don't want me anymore,” Smith said.
Going into law enforcement is a “calling, not a job,” and Smith said he made the right decision in pursuing it.
“Since becoming the sheriff in 2013, I knew there would be very many challenges and very many important decisions to be made in order to obtain the credibility and officialism which the county sheriff's office (has) become today,” he said.
During his announcement, Smith also does not typically make endorsements, but he felt led to endorse Pct. 1 Commissioner-elect Pam Frederick when it is time for her to run in 2024.
Frederick is set to serve the remaining two years of a four-year term after current Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin becomes county judge. Neither faces an opponent in the November general election.
Frederick served as the mayor of Bullard for 12 years and was a council member for eight years before that. Frederick also was a school teacher for 29 years.
While municipal government is different from county government, Frederick said she is working to understand the differences and how things work at the county level while building new relationships.
“I promise to be a hard working, effective county commissioner because that's the way I like to work,” she said. “I’ve always been available as a Bullard leader, and I'm going to continue to be available as a leader in Smith County.”