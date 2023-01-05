The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a runaway teen case.
According to Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, the girl's name is Alannis Skye Loving and she is 16 years old.
The father reported that his daughter ran away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale, according to Christian.
The report was made on Oct. 18 and several leads on her whereabouts have proved to be unreliable, Christian said. The father has made contact with Skye by text in the recent past.
Alannis Skye Loving is a white female. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She is not on any medications and does not suffer from any physical or mental illness, according to Christian.
"It was also reported that Skye frequently runs away from home and does have friends in the Lindale area," Christian said.
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Alannis Loving, call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.