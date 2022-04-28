Five warrants were issued after a sex offender residence compliance check by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Of 459 people, 454 were found to be in compliance during the check performed Wednesday and Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office, adding that these types of checks are unannounced and comprehensive.
The checks are conducted by members of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.
”Verification checks send a message to all sex offenders that they will be arrested if they are out of compliance with their sex offender registration requirements,” said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. “An offender has strict requirements. If they violate any of their sex offender registration requirements, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.”
While it takes three days to conduct such a verification check, it took hours of planning and coordination to make it happen, Smith said.
“Having the right people and the right number of people assigned to this effort was key, and I am grateful to each one of them for their hard work,” he said.
Participating agencies included the Smith County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit, Tyler Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice-OIG, U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers.
Sex offender registrations, as well as compliance checks, are coordinated by Smith County Sheriff’s Investigator JeriLynn Scott.
To report information on a sex offender, call (903) 590-2680.